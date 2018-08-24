AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AAC in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AAC by 234.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AAC by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AAC in the first quarter worth $247,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAC in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new position in AAC in the first quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. 146,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,259. AAC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.39.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $86.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.81 million. AAC had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that AAC will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

