9,906 Shares in Kroger Co (KR) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

