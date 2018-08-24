8X8 (EGHT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 8X8 earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0139627880266 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,356. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.