8,139 Shares in Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 60.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 66.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 527,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $42.22 on Friday. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.23). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $124,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

