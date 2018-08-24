$788.25 Million in Sales Expected for Meredith Co. (MDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) will post sales of $788.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meredith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.00 million. Meredith posted sales of $445.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meredith will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meredith.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). Meredith had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 4,000 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter worth $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 43.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 26.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

MDP traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 459,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,595. Meredith has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

