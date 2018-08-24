$78.90 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California Inc (BANC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report sales of $78.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $80.44 million. Banc of California posted sales of $93.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $315.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $317.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $352.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. FIG Partners raised shares of Banc of California from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 225,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,503,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,912.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 640,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,384 in the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 64.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banc of California by 157.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.90. 230,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Read More: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.