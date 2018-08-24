$78.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $78.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $81.20 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $75.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $302.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.70 million to $309.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $315.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $324.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $82.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,591. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.62%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $153,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Dufauchard Jr. Preston sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $875,402. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

