772,125 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 772,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,271,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.15% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 131.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 237,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 256,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 116,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $47.69 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

