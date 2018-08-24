7,700 Shares in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in FCB Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCB shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli downgraded FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:FCB opened at $52.40 on Friday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.