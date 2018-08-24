$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (CHGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $69.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.75 million to $70.70 million. Chegg reported sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $309.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $311.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $378.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $367.11 million to $399.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.70 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 6,431 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $173,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 502,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Varni Budig sold 58,175 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,614,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 681,586 shares of company stock worth $19,553,815. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 4.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chegg by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. Chegg has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,548.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

