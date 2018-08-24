6,541 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 271,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after acquiring an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,774,000 after acquiring an additional 352,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,350,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

KHC stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

