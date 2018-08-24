$6.40 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to post $6.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $6.19 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $33.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $34.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $41.21 million to $44.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 124.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at $139,000. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 62.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.