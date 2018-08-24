$594.55 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report $594.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.10 million to $599.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $502.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,175 shares of company stock valued at $17,130,236 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,949,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,920,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,927,000 after acquiring an additional 651,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 648,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,692,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

