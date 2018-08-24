$53.94 Million in Sales Expected for Instructure Inc (INST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will announce $53.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.03 million. Instructure posted sales of $42.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year sales of $207.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $208.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $258.31 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Instructure from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. MED cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Conroy sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $723,056.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock worth $2,011,236 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Instructure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Instructure in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Instructure by 183.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 211,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,823. Instructure has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

