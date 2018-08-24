5,166 Shares in Preferred Bank (PFBC) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 67,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $814.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens lowered Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

