5,030 Shares in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5,171.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,025 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $59,123,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1,887.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 976,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 927,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

