$5.36 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $5.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $11.40 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $29.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $79.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.16 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.88). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 91.88% and a negative net margin of 1,473.26%. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $912,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,199 shares of company stock worth $4,630,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

