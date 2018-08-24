$469.27 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report $469.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.54 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $441.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $54.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $319,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at $369,832.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $603,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 421,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,916. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

