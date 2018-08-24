4,500 Shares in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

In related news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $103,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,557,336 shares of company stock worth $107,625,468. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $69.20 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

