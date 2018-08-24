$437.75 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group Inc (MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $437.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.00 million. Match Group posted sales of $343.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Match Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 2,882,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,911. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 27,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $1,326,408.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,217.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Match Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 519.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after acquiring an additional 747,553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Match Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

