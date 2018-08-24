35,691 Shares in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,671,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 110.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,204,000.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other Wright Medical Group news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $164,468.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $1,110,283.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,722. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.