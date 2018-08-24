3,400 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 964,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,136,000 after purchasing an additional 83,358 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 349,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morningstar by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $83,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,062.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $2,273,673.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,600,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,077,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,017 shares of company stock valued at $40,367,754. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $137.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $140.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORN. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

