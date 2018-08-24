33,900 Shares in Vectren Corp (VVC) Acquired by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Vectren accounts for approximately 1.5% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Vectren in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vectren in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectren in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectren in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectren in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE VVC opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Vectren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Vectren’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

