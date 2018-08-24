33,364 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,864 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $32.54 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

