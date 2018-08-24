$330.99 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report sales of $330.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $334.10 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $304.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

In related news, insider Sara E. Foster sold 2,371 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $165,045.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 1,257 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $90,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,745. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.