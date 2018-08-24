$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 9,534,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,683,960. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $263,878.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. First Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,833,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $127,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,865 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $38,882,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,255,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,054 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

