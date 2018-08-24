$26.14 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post $26.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $27.98 million. Nordic American Tanker reported sales of $23.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $128.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $148.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $145.29 million to $249.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “$2.37” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 607,170 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,656,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 232,599 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 33.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,520,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 384,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.25 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply