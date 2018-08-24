$26.14 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post $26.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $27.98 million. Nordic American Tanker reported sales of $23.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $128.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $148.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $145.29 million to $249.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “$2.37” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 607,170 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,656,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 232,599 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 33.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,520,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 384,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.25 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

