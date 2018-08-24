25,874 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

