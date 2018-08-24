21,745 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $95,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,450 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

