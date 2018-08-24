2,003 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,110,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,839,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,067,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 387.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 383,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,175,000 after buying an additional 305,061 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,797,749.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $1,179,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,805. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.