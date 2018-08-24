190,681 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Purchased by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

KHC opened at $58.80 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

