189,517 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 189,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,855,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,491 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,808 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,830 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,662,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 418,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

