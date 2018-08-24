13,075 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (UE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,981,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

UE stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.67%. analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

