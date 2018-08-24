122,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $28.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

