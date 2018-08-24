117,108 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 117,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,864 shares of company stock worth $443,966. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.