10,325 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $783,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.