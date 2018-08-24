$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. TravelCenters of America posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TravelCenters of America.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. TravelCenters of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on TravelCenters of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,745,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 204,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 955,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 759,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpaw Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TA opened at $4.20 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.85.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

