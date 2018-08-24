1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.57 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $335,839.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,665. 53.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.