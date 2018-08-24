$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 218,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,857. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

