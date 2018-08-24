$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Corp (MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Masco stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 84,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Masco by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 1,747.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,847 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

