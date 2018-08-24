$0.56 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.95 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.