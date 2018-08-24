-$0.56 EPS Expected for Spire Inc (SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.45). Spire reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SR. ValuEngine raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Spire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,152,000 after purchasing an additional 708,454 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 673,385 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,977,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,085,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. 109,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,618. Spire has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.