$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings. One Liberty Properties posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

OLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,993. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

In other One Liberty Properties news, Director Jesse Robert Lovejoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $261,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

