$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Kite Realty Group Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.