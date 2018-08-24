$0.35 EPS Expected for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $464,441,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $265,833,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $194,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $150,218,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

