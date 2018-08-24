-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

IMGN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 89,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,071. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.