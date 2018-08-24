-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 298,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $89,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 2,099,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,374. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

