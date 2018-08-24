$0.11 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

RUTH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $966.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 59,628 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.