$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for QEP Resources Inc (QEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.07). QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on QEP. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE QEP opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. QEP Resources has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 44.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 344,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

