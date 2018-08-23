Zynga (ZNGA) Given News Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zynga earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7712351879031 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.62 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $184,800. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.